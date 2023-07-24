Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.