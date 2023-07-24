Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAG opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

