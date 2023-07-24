Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

