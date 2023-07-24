Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.06 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.