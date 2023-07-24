Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 1,398 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.69 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.