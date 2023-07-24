Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 1,398 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.69 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
