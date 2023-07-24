Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

LMT opened at $454.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.82 and its 200-day moving average is $465.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.