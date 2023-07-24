Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s 7th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $427.50 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.64 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.