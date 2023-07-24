Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

