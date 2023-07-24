iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

