Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

