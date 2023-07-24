Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

