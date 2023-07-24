Riverstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

