Park Place Capital Corp Has $429,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

