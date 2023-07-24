Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $284.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.45. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

