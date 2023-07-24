Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $141.90 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.