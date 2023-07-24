RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 4.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

