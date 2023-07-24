Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

