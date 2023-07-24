Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $105.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

