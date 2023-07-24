Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $554,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GDX stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.