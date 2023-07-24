Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $554,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GDX stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.