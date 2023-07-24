Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $663,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,077,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,816,000 after buying an additional 265,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

