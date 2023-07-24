Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.96. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

