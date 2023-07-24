Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,132 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $124.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

