Raymond James Cuts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $222.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $239.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JLL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

NYSE JLL opened at $169.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

