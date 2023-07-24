Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $621,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.97 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

