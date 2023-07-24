Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.