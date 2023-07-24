Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $738,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after acquiring an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Robert Half International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

