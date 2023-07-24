Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

