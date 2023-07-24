Park Place Capital Corp Has $566,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

PLD opened at $125.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.