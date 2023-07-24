Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 6,132 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.84 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
