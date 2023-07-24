Park Place Capital Corp Buys 4,261 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $91.77 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

