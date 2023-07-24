Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYBT opened at $47.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,641 shares of company stock worth $78,168. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,148,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.