4,225 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

