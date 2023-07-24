Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $179.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.34. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

