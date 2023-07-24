Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,206 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $52.26 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.