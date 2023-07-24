Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 20,822 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $53,631,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $51.93 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Argus lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

