Vicus Capital Sells 1,253 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

