Vicus Capital Sells 427 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.