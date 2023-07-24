Vicus Capital Has $274,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $520.23 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.68 and its 200-day moving average is $393.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.