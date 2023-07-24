Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after buying an additional 203,766 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after buying an additional 304,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE IR opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

