Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.4 %

PARA opened at $15.52 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.