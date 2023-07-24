Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Shares of ALB opened at $215.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

