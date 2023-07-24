Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 6,219 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $117.65 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $319.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

