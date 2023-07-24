Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 527 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BHP Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.