Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 527 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
