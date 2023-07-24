SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $402.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.06. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $411.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.65.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

