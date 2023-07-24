SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $402.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.06. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $411.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.65.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
