Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Trimmed by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $194.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.