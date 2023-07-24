Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $333,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,527,000 after purchasing an additional 708,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

