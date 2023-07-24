Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on August 10th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCA opened at C$67.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$60.00 and a 12 month high of C$87.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.81.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

