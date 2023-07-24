Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,772 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

