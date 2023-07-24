SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $91.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

