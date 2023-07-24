SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a PE ratio of 482.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.